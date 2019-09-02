Kingfisher Capital Stake in Dominion Resources (D) Increased by $317,604; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 146,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 151,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct)

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 2,272 shares. Boltwood Mngmt holds 0.79% or 15,906 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Financial Svcs invested in 29,070 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.17% or 3.42 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tobam has 1.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 353,961 shares. Crawford Counsel has 170,520 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.06% or 7,580 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 155,501 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,747 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman holds 18,099 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 24,190 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 29,680 shares. North Point Managers Oh invested in 3,350 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com holds 350 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.33% stake.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares to 185,658 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).