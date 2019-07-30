Kingfisher Capital Stake in Dominion Resources (D) Has Raised by $317,604 as Shares Rose; Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Boosted by $18.97 Million

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 250.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 178,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55 million, up from 71,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 6.07M shares traded or 28.36% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company owns 6.30M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% stake. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 408 are held by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 30.83 million shares. South State accumulated 45,867 shares. Franklin owns 22.32 million shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 618 shares. St James Investment Com Limited Liability Com has invested 4.53% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). S R Schill Associate stated it has 10,454 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 61,773 shares. Geode Management Lc accumulated 10.51M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Covington Advsr holds 40,711 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 387,300 shares to 764,496 shares, valued at $45.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 117,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,639 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Inc holds 0.38% or 18,647 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Co reported 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,417 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 150,725 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 3,940 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 127 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 11,248 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cambridge Finance Group has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Linscomb Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 32,345 shares. Amer Money Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co reported 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Asset Management reported 68,564 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 4.12 million shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,219 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Ilan Haviv sold $2.34M. PATSLEY PAMELA H also sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of stock. 33,371 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY.