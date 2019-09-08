Kingfisher Capital Maintains Position in Dominion Resources (D); Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined While Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Holding

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 184,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.36M, down from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 29,100 shares to 893,998 shares, valued at $42.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

