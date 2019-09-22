Kingfisher Capital Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $304,365; Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake in Metlife (MET) by $319,382

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 72,527 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 79,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 32.04M shares traded or 443.31% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 38,573 shares. Shelton invested in 7,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated reported 690,450 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 412 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4,791 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Management has invested 1.1% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 16,651 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meyer Handelman holds 0.21% or 81,800 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc reported 3,162 shares stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meritage Port Mgmt invested in 89,898 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 630,826 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Andra Ap stated it has 157,300 shares. Virtu Limited Co invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 25,000 shares to 29,338 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Reaves W H has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,200 shares. Smith Moore holds 1.83% or 41,072 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 52,396 shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. North Amer invested in 96,531 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd accumulated 23,003 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 24,099 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.34% or 328,962 shares. Diversified Com reported 69,438 shares stake. M&T Financial Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Investment owns 29,247 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2.64% or 25,693 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 200,429 shares or 4.86% of all its holdings. Keating Invest Counselors owns 2,186 shares. Pictet North America Advsr reported 131,021 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).