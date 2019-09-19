Kingfisher Capital Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Greenhaven Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 399,628 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $223.29. About 7.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video)

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Broadcom, Merck Fall in Premarket; Amazon Rises – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Psagot House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 37,033 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co invested in 0.38% or 22,711 shares. Horrell Capital Management invested in 0.06% or 610 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 3,100 shares. 2,500 were reported by Hall Kathryn A. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,881 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 161,160 shares. Us Bankshares De has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock accumulated 0.19% or 21.32 million shares. Hrt Llc holds 27,546 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 93,724 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 563 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Tdam Usa has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 67 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX) by 22,234 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $447.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (Whr) (NYSE:WHR) by 13,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.