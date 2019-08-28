Kingfisher Capital Increases Stake in Dominion Resources (D); Northrock Partners Decreased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.29. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 1.20M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 911 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 55,175 shares stake. Jp Marvel Inv Limited Liability Com reported 4.78% stake. Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Prns Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Advsr accumulated 168 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bangor Bankshares stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested in 154 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd owns 7,032 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 329,835 shares. Boston Advisors Lc invested in 2.23% or 24,557 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 6,987 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,148 shares to 289,810 shares, valued at $81.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dominion Energy Will Pay for Your Old Fridge and Recycle it For You – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (D) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.