Kingfisher Capital Increases Position in Dominion Resources (D); Biogen (BIIB) Position Has Boosted by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 38034.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 287,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 288,294 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.15 billion, up from 756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.79. About 1.09 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 2.72 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Continental Limited Com invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Leavell Invest Mgmt has 900 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Chevy Chase has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 172,579 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,813 shares. Oracle Inv Management reported 6,368 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na has 0.47% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 441,461 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp has 950 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 273,980 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.3% or 2.12 million shares. 1.72M were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Axa has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 51,410 were accumulated by Cs Mckee L P.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 453,813 shares to 577,599 shares, valued at $4.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 46 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115 shares, and cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc owns 17,737 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten Group, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,202 shares. New York-based Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.84% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,151 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% or 77,728 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Inc Ltd Liability has 11,323 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 17,216 shares. Grimes owns 10,927 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 3,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gp invested in 264,611 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 9.65 million shares. 3,762 were accumulated by E&G Advsr L P.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.