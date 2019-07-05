Kingfisher Capital Holding in Dominion Resources (D) Raised as Shares Rose; Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake Maintained by Jag Capital Management Llc

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 123.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 149,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, up from 121,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 641 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 272,082 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability accumulated 5,484 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 30.83M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 4.84% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 191,283 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 49,352 shares. 15,906 are held by Boltwood. 10,538 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co. Electron Cap Prns Llc reported 1.17 million shares stake. Beacon Financial Gp holds 1.34% or 107,085 shares. First stated it has 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated has 4,702 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com stated it has 3,784 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 0.47% stake.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 43% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TJX Companies Maintains Its Momentum – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Good Times May Be Ending For TJX – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Investors Inc stated it has 1.06M shares or 5.57% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 3.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications invested 1.77% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). St Germain D J Comm holds 0.26% or 44,788 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 23,338 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc stated it has 7,300 shares. Renaissance Limited, a New York-based fund reported 62,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.29% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 4.42M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B reported 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 234,879 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Company holds 3.43% or 197,374 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce reported 57,897 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares to 30,755 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,159 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).