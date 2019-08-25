Kingfisher Capital Holding in Dominion Resources (D) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Position by $515,460 as Stock Price Declined

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 8,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 65,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 57,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 18.91% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 23.41M shares traded or 479.72% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL

