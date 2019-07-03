Kingfisher Capital Has Raised Position in Dominion Resources (D) by $317,604 as Market Value Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Increases Holding in Danaher Del (DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,562 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $144.14. About 1.73M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 3.26 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 182,640 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 176,753 shares. 59,007 are held by Iowa National Bank. Capital World Investors holds 0.06% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 517,541 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 2.70M shares. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 39,335 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Lc owns 3,927 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hightower Lc holds 0.05% or 91,661 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Curbstone Financial Corp has 6,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.22% or 678,201 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 25,388 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 15,479 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc holds 916,053 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 21,081 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc stated it has 12,077 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 2,053 shares. 600 were accumulated by Security National Tru. Mufg Americas has invested 0.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). West Chester Capital Advisors Incorporated holds 2.52% or 9,139 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 643,443 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 27.67 million shares. 6,769 were reported by Rothschild Il.