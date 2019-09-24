Kingfisher Capital Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $304,365; Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Litespeed Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $596,514 as Stock Value Rose

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 1.09M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 1.03M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 440,444 shares. Scotia Incorporated owns 43,198 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company stated it has 17,650 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 86,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 202,178 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 0.09% stake. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% stake. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 712,149 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 365,294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co stated it has 289,347 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 518,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

