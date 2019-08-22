Kingfisher Capital Has Boosted Position in Dominion Resources (D) as Share Price Declined; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 10,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 14,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 579,492 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 527,957 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 44,127 shares to 162,696 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 86,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.57 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

