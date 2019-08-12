Kingfisher Capital Has Boosted Its Dominion Resources (D) Position by $317,604; Shares Declined; Loeb Partners Lowered At&T (T) Holding by $2.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.12M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 95,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2,245 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 97,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 18.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Communication reported 18,099 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc holds 100,053 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has 4,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 665,051 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp, a Oregon-based fund reported 102,204 shares. Opus Incorporated owns 48,200 shares. Spectrum Gru reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.33M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 84 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 358,706 shares. Interactive Fincl has 335 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0.14% or 5.92 million shares. Winch Advisory Serv Lc owns 104 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 5.20 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested in 38,489 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.17 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,451 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.43% or 125,801 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 137,474 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Westpac accumulated 794,068 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 57,795 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,082 shares. Moreover, Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca has 1.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has 7,383 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 1.1% or 588,230 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 27 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.56% or 97,689 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 257,439 shares. Davis R M holds 0.05% or 38,730 shares in its portfolio. 2.39M are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Com.

