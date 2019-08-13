Kingfisher Capital Boosted Its Dominion Resources (D) Holding by $317,604 as Market Valuation Declined; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shares Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 74,410 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset, a New York-based fund reported 1,988 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,900 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd has 57,257 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hudson Bay Management Lp invested in 0.02% or 16,600 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 95,272 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.25% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Lp accumulated 905,878 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.37 million shares. Hilltop Hldgs, Texas-based fund reported 16,870 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,895 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 4.84% or 6.60M shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,493 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 324,725 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd & Income Term Fd (JPI) by 21,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Elm Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,500 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 3,778 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0% or 779 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 3,461 shares. 4,420 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 15,240 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Timpani Mgmt Lc holds 25,693 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Qs Limited Company accumulated 52,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 156,635 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 16,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio.