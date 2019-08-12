Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $11.26 Million; Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Holder Indexiq Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 3.86M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 92,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.46% . The institutional investor held 43,159 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 136,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 96,578 shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 23.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 16/05/2018 – Foundry Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Alpha & Omega Semi; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 15/03/2018 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – ON MAY 9, A JV SUBSIDIARY OF CO ENTERED INTO A LEASE FINANCE AGREEMENT AND A SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces I2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD – LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MLN OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 390.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Com reported 39,992 shares. 3.42M were reported by Fisher Asset Limited Company. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,219 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tirschwell And Loewy owns 75,200 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 181,300 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 407,989 shares. Private Asset stated it has 17,662 shares. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc has 0.55% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,595 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,625 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 457,271 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 328,369 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company reported 200 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 201,427 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.50 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59 million. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216.

