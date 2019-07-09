Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $11.26 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Brown Advisory Securities Has Lifted Its Position

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,967 shares to 1,421 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $11.49 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv has invested 1.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 185,046 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.07% or 9,697 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 74,331 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co reported 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farallon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 625,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 114,772 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Inc. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). C Ww Group Inc A S stated it has 535,582 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 29,549 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 636,180 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Benjamin F Edwards reported 35,124 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,600 shares to 270,067 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 173,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.