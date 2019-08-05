Kingdon Capital Management Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Trimmed by $11.26 Million; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Highline Capital Management Increased Position

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.84. About 2.15 million shares traded or 64.31% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 424,400 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $38.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,800 activity.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares to 813,561 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $7.56 million activity. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.00 million. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.