Kingdon Capital Management Stake in Cameco (CCJ) Lifted by $357,313 as Stock Value Declined; Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $1.12 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.48M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Ltd Liability reported 28,900 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.02% or 1.83 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 1,281 shares. Westpac Banking reported 24,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 347,055 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 595,719 shares. Mawer Investment Management holds 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 676,200 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.59 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 83,318 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 27,661 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $184.14M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

