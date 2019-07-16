Kingdon Capital Management Raised Its Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Stake

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 8.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 52,988 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock rose 30.19%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 668,468 shares with $7.98 million value, up from 615,480 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $2.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 1.25M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Global Investment Management Company acquired 2,639 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Pacific Global Investment Management Company holds 35,170 shares with $4.33M value, up from 32,531 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $236.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $124.35. About 2.18M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 131,830 shares to 231,794 valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 128,278 shares and now owns 2.07M shares. Argenx Se was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 186,900 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 51,841 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 45,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP reported 3.29 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com owns 1.68 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv holds 13,019 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 27,304 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Comm Ny has invested 0.04% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 154,695 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 612,002 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Principal Fincl Inc accumulated 11,993 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,056 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Lattice Semiconductor Stock Is Up 111% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diodes Inc (DIOD) and Lattice Semi (LSCC) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings: Office, Azure & Gaming in Spotlight – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of LSCC in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Positive” rating. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of LSCC in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation owns 2,492 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 3,151 were reported by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 35,000 are owned by Olstein Cap Management Lp. Terril Brothers Inc reported 2,106 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 1,687 shares. Barton Investment has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0.25% or 1.32M shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 58,526 shares. Country Club Communications Na holds 1.22% or 84,102 shares. Jones Lllp has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Noesis Cap Mangement has 3,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,854 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 10,085 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Management reported 17,372 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.