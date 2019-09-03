Kingdon Capital Management Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Cut by $11.26 Million as Share Value Declined; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shares Declined, Rr Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.14 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 38,708 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares to 223,393 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63 million for 195.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 14,941 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,123 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.3% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. 5,495 are owned by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 500,856 shares. Plancorp Llc has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miles Capital holds 4,638 shares. M&T Bancshares accumulated 0.09% or 109,794 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware owns 182,907 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Com invested in 24,071 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 39,428 are held by Advisers Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited owns 1.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 429,758 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.29% or 6,466 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $63.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).