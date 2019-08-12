Kingdon Capital Management Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Cut as Market Value Declined; South Dakota Investment Council Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Lifted

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 363,364 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, up from 354,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 5.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 109,830 shares to 729,728 shares, valued at $39.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 27,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.