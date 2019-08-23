Kingdon Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted by $2.18 Million as Market Value Rose; Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 18,455 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 270,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.85 million, up from 251,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 13.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 10,483 shares. Dubuque Bank stated it has 1.22% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 75,000 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 183,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 13,746 shares. 8,283 were accumulated by First Republic Investment. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,753 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 328 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 13,743 shares in its portfolio. 79,652 were reported by Stifel. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,128 are owned by Dumont & Blake Advsrs Llc. Wealthtrust Axiom accumulated 39,652 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa owns 61,014 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company has 5.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 299,218 shares. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 30,642 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability holds 93,818 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Llc holds 3.5% or 53,736 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Mgmt Lc invested in 80,000 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 132 shares. 1,971 are owned by Martin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Notis stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).