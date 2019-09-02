Kingdon Capital Management Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Boosted Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) Holding by $5.55 Million; Stock Value Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 112,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 622,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88M shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) by 277.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 31,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 42,390 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 11,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Erie Indty Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 104,039 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Marvell (MRVL) Beats As 5G Begins to Contribute – JPMorgan – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, PFPT, MRVL – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marvell Technology Group declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.03% or 8.22M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.84 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors owns 25,984 shares. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership has 350,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.30M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 69,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil owns 10.54M shares. 18,200 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Barometer Mngmt has 191,580 shares. 5.20 million are owned by Brown Advisory. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Sei Investments reported 263,799 shares. 46.08M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.12% stake.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,556 shares. Citigroup accumulated 7,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas owns 300 shares. Carroll Fin Associate accumulated 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 70,921 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc holds 6,640 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 9,900 shares. Parametric stated it has 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Charles Schwab Investment holds 84,573 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 5,431 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity invested 0.07% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 1,697 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 72,587 shares to 26,921 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,181 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (NYSE:RST).