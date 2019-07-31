Kingdon Capital Management Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Has Decreased by $11.47 Million; Yum! Brands (YUM) Holder Marshfield Associates Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 707,876 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 472,557 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Lc has 2,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 0.05% or 116,596 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 19,599 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 27,353 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 4,908 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Roosevelt Group Inc reported 75,550 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 1,603 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 12,892 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Laurion Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 3.89M shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares to 223,393 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 5,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 5,539 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 81,400 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communication holds 0.28% or 127,808 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 45,661 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 25,119 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.5% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 9,805 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Company invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 106,968 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 43,020 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.4% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 59,610 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boston & Mgmt holds 0.19% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Trust holds 7,012 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Domino’s “Fortressing” Strategy Continues to Limit Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.