Kingdon Capital Management Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Declined, Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Decreased by $447,120 Its Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 11,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 111,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 773,239 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $154.48. About 3.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. $2.25 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, January 17. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,971 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. 490 shares valued at $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22. $734,450 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 9. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England And Retirement Gp owns 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,046 shares. 12,354 were accumulated by Triangle Securities Wealth. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 5,271 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has 19,812 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested in 0.06% or 950,186 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,648 shares. Everence Mngmt stated it has 17,428 shares. Impact Limited Company reported 30,835 shares. 7,370 were reported by Fiera Capital Corporation. Kentucky Retirement reported 33,446 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Davenport Communication Limited Company holds 9,336 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.2% or 169,568 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 500,856 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 52,988 shares to 668,468 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 173,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Salesforce Stock Pulls Back After Tableau Deal – Schaeffers Research” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Could Be Salesforce.com’s Revenue Growth Over The Next 3 Years Post Tableau’s Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CF Industries Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CF Would Be An $80 Stock With Dividends In Place Of Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CF Industries Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLI) by 493,670 shares to 622,125 shares, valued at $46.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 8,703 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,472 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 48,691 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Capstone Investment Llc has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 9,306 were accumulated by Contravisory Mgmt Inc. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 693 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sarasin And Partners Llp invested 0.16% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Street reported 11.75 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has 2,158 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 7,613 shares. Credit Capital Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,000 shares.