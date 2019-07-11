Kingdon Capital Management Lowered Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $897,946; Shares Rose; Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Michaels Cos (MIK) by $44.00 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 295,364 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.91M for 7.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

