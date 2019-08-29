Kingdon Capital Management Lifted Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake; Robecosam Ag Boosted Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake By $1.14 Million

Robecosam Ag increased Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 8,754 shares as Valmont Inds Inc (VMI)’s stock rose 3.86%. The Robecosam Ag holds 144,244 shares with $18.77M value, up from 135,490 last quarter. Valmont Inds Inc now has $3.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 17,267 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 22.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 112,979 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 622,979 shares with $12.39M value, up from 510,000 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $16.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 2.51 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Mgmt holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 1.68M shares. Harber Asset Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 838,871 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP accumulated 40,289 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.19% or 41,548 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Ghp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ameriprise reported 0.21% stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 20,638 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 104,621 shares. 6,526 were reported by Whittier Tru. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 213 were reported by Carroll Assocs. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 983,368 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 561,596 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marvell has $3000 highest and $19 lowest target. $25’s average target is 3.31% above currents $24.2 stock price. Marvell had 31 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, March 8. Craig Hallum maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Friday, March 8. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $19 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Ltd Company reported 10,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 20,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 3,866 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 1,880 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 182,547 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 53,099 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 222 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Robecosam Ag holds 0.78% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 144,244 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.14% or 133,784 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 536,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,401 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Jefferies Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,506 shares.

