Kingdon Capital Management Lifted By $657,504 Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake; Workday (WDAY)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 27,396 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 1.09M shares with $26.60 million value, up from 1.06 million last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.03M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c

Workday Inc (WDAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 261 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 138 decreased and sold their holdings in Workday Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 182.09 million shares, up from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Workday Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 108 Increased: 165 New Position: 96.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.28 billion. It provides applications for clients to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.