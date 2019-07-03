Kingdon Capital Management Increases Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN); Golub Group Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 884,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 584,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 465,663 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,186 shares to 354,645 shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 842,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,185 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Disney Stock Will Soon Beat the $145 Mark – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Who Owns India’s Top Streaming Service? Would You Believe Disney? – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has invested 2.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covington Inv Advsrs holds 1.31% or 34,912 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Congress Asset Company Ma reported 108,299 shares stake. 130,393 are held by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 0.77% or 906,496 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Com holds 146,781 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Counsel reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Estabrook Mngmt invested in 26,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.44% or 55,159 shares. Welch Limited owns 3,551 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 0.55% or 11,485 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 1.71M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 407,174 shares stake. Northern Trust reported 447,464 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Raymond James Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 51,427 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,814 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 27,300 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 199,715 were accumulated by Raymond James. Clearline Ltd Partnership reported 556,710 shares. Tpg Gp Holdg (Sbs) Advisors invested in 936,507 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Zscaler, Golden Star Resources, Flexion Therapeutics, SP Plus, Insys Therapeutics, and OMNOVA Solutions â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Flexion Therapeutics Jumped 20.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 56% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion: Time To Join The Dance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $178,756 activity. Clayman Michael D. bought $50,009 worth of stock or 4,046 shares. Arkowitz David bought $27,627 worth of stock.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares to 231,794 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.