Kingdon Capital Management Increases Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); Carroll Financial Associates Raised Its Position in Deere & Co Com (DE) by $460,941 as Stock Price Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 599,914 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 139.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,977 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 2,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 66,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ramaco Res Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 42,177 shares to 348,598 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Israel Innovative Technology Etf by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,190 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).