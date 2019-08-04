Kingdon Capital Management Increases Holding in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC); Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose While Provident Trust Co Boosted Its Holding

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 94,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.44M, up from 945,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 52,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The hedge fund held 668,468 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 615,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 2.04M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 19,881 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Security Trust Company holds 2.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,409 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability accumulated 0.29% or 1,965 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability accumulated 4,428 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.32 million shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Capital Partners LP holds 2.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 159,910 shares. Fil has 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & reported 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shamrock Asset Lc, Texas-based fund reported 10,739 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc owns 984,831 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Corp In invested in 1,515 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Suncoast Equity, a Florida-based fund reported 131,931 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Lc holds 32,072 shares. 28,975 were reported by Lincoln Natl. Marathon Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 83,951 shares. 1,826 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 194,122 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Com invested in 65,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.02% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 6,099 are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 1.01 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 2.12M shares. Bogle Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 673,254 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares to 552,317 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,548 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).