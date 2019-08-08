Kingdon Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Market Value Declined; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $12.00 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 270,587 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61M, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 145,596 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 40 shares. Franklin Res reported 1,839 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited has 16,558 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Highland Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18,000 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd stated it has 17,590 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Shellback Capital Lp stated it has 142,272 shares. Dana accumulated 232,526 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 10,809 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 987,473 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Riverhead Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares to 552,317 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ramaco Res Inc.