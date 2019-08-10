Kingdon Capital Management Holds Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN); Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.33 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 57.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 26,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 19,268 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 45,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST OPPOSED FAA RECOMMENDATION TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 884,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 584,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.52M market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 720,005 shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,812 shares to 51,449 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys (Call) by 76,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Call).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 36.89M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Inc holds 74,369 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 41,696 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 10,248 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Synovus Fincl holds 34,371 shares. 50 are owned by Toth Fin Advisory Corporation. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 13,739 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,529 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com invested in 1,000 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd owns 4,209 shares. 160,385 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 66,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,285 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $225,372 activity. 4,046 shares were bought by Clayman Michael D., worth $50,009. On Thursday, August 8 the insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480. Arkowitz David also bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares.