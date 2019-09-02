Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake; VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (VRSRF) SI Decreased By 41.67%

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 37.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,333 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 223,393 shares with $25.61 million value, up from 162,060 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:VRSRF) had a decrease of 41.67% in short interest. VRSRF’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.67% from 2,400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 2 days are for VERSARIEN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (OTCMKTS:VRSRF)’s short sellers to cover VRSRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $214.69 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 910,770 shares to 150,000 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ramaco Res Inc stake by 188,718 shares and now owns 276,246 shares. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 43.36% above currents $104.28 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, June 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of RCL in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) Earnings Grew 7.1%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 14,848 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 10,028 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.09M shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 995,221 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 27,666 shares. Hartline Invest Corp holds 9,370 shares. Capital Sarl stated it has 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 4,213 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,541 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 105 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 27,400 shares. Wexford Lp holds 77,268 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Condor Mgmt stated it has 11,207 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 240,464 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.