Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $357,313; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Position

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares to 105,521 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,548 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 3,286 shares. First Manhattan owns 264,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 80,355 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 70,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.69 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Management Holding Limited has 30,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.02% or 1.97M shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 11,080 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 32,550 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 96,753 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 763,390 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 4.46 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.