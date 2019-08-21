Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped By $657,504 Its Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 27,396 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $26.60M value, up from 1.06 million last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 219,647 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 16.18% above currents $61.87 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 3. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, August 2 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. See Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) latest ratings:

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.17 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 991,864 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 170.38% above currents $18.4 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22.