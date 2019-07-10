Kingdon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Share Price Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Celgene (CELG) Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 2.67M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 1.66 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 5,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AbbVie to Buy Allergan: Prescribed ETFs – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Meyers Squibb News: Why BMY Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Appoints Jeffrey Li, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “These Tech Stocks are a Steal at Current Levels – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 52,988 shares to 668,468 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.