Kingdon Capital Management Has Increased Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding by $657,504 as Share Value Declined; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 988,109 shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 829,968 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 96,900 shares. Rdl holds 3.11% or 34,021 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 271,338 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marsico Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc World invested in 0.01% or 12,026 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,031 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Pension Ser reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Washington Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,600 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 88,293 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Axa invested in 329,151 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares to 276,246 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).