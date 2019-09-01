Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stake by $21.86 Million; Shares Declined; Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose While Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 330,702 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares to 186,479 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 8,567 shares stake. Retail Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 7,995 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 13,397 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx owns 21,365 shares. Farmers invested 0.27% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Capital Global Investors stated it has 1.23 million shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.21 million shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 3,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 761,261 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc owns 7,084 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 24,233 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Moreover, Hikari Limited has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.24% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 180,080 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Plano-based pizza chain set to close hundreds of U.S. stores – Dallas Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kentucky Fried â€¦ what? KFC debuts plant-based chicken nuggets, boneless wings – Louisville Business First” with publication date: August 26, 2019.