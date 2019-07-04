Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased By $21.86 Million Its Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Holding; Thomas White International LTD Has Upped By $383,860 Its Cemex Sa Adr (CX) Stake

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) stake by 85.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $3.67 million value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 465,647 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics

Thomas White International Ltd increased Cemex Sa Adr (CX) stake by 14.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd acquired 95,965 shares as Cemex Sa Adr (CX)’s stock declined 8.70%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 771,553 shares with $3.58M value, up from 675,588 last quarter. Cemex Sa Adr now has $6.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 3.48M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 3,600 shares to 10,097 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) stake by 8,472 shares and now owns 54,556 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) was reduced too.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,600 shares to 270,067 valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 884,018 shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, February 25.