Kingdon Capital Management Has Cut Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stake by $21.86 Million as Share Price Declined; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $547,875

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 37,232 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.11. About 460,384 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23B-$23.5B; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Lilly Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Ltd Com reported 1,908 shares. Investors, a California-based fund reported 16.06 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 1.97% or 92,000 shares. Stewart And Patten Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pggm Invests holds 34,264 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Company has 17,407 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0.46% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Howe Rusling has 4,589 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 47,908 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 10,278 shares. Beutel Goodman & invested in 0.19% or 264,854 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 2,683 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L. On Thursday, January 31 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

