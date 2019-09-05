Kingdon Capital Management Has Boosted Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position By $16.83 Million; Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position

Robecosam Ag decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 29.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 16,459 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Robecosam Ag holds 40,000 shares with $2.65 million value, down from 56,459 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 3.31M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 157.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 365,918 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 598,167 shares with $27.93M value, up from 232,249 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 523,502 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.31’s average target is 24.80% above currents $45.12 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Jefferies maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.20 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag increased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 34,431 shares to 1.04M valued at $83.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 41,315 shares and now owns 616,055 shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank reported 14,676 shares. Taurus Asset Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,875 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). S&T Bank & Trust Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,833 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 3,465 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 8,215 shares. Duncker Streett Commerce invested in 1,310 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0.03% or 42,703 shares. Brown Advisory reported 365,401 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.63 million shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 34,267 shares. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 3 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 42.80% above currents $39.04 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. J.P. Morgan maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) rating on Wednesday, March 20. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 86,363 shares. Kennedy Inc holds 0.06% or 53,776 shares. Frontier Cap Management invested in 1.23% or 3.72 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 1,479 shares. Westwood Grp has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 45 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 168,219 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 100,839 shares. Blackrock owns 7.36 million shares. Van Eck Associate holds 7,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,975 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Tower Research Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) stake by 570,738 shares to 100,000 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rh stake by 66,054 shares and now owns 159,285 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was reduced too.