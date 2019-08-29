Kingdon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $11.26 Million; As Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Stake by $2.43 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 36,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 203,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 895,789 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $154.28. About 1.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Comm LP reported 1.46% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Mgmt Limited accumulated 1,830 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt invested 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,553 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Com Oh has invested 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 34,673 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 599,399 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated. Dana Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,387 shares. Jnba holds 0.07% or 2,014 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 200,025 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 428.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 52,988 shares to 668,468 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 365,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Athenex Inc.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 238,003 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 90,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,906 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).