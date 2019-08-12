Kingdon Capital Management Decreased By $3.07 Million Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake; Citrix Systems Has 1.1 Sentiment

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 230 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 209 decreased and sold their stock positions in Citrix Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 140.26 million shares, up from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 171 Increased: 163 New Position: 67.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 105,521 shares with $21.74 million value, down from 120,417 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $32.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 332,827 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’

13D Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 117,532 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,449 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 1.95% invested in the company for 28,529 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.94 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67M for 23.76 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.10 million shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $490.87M for 16.38 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

