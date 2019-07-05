Kingdon Capital Management Cut Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) by $21.86 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Maintains Position in American Airls Group (AAL)

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 164,245 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 1.10M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities, a Japan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp owns 7.94M shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 7,396 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 7,911 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 17,461 shares or 0% of the stock. At Savings Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 21,301 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.09 million shares. Virtu Fin Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 117,901 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 285,528 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 59,232 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 634,771 shares. 10,764 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).