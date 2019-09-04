Kingdon Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shares Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Its Holding by $327,600

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 730,712 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.83M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.11M for 10.75 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Third Avenue Managementâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries Looks To Go Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam has 0.09% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 14,135 shares. Intl Gp, a New York-based fund reported 21,778 shares. Polar Llp owns 0.52% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 446,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 84,167 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 242,672 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% or 4,457 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 4 shares. Parametrica has invested 0.49% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 18,403 are held by Stephens Ar. 3,055 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 110,803 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,124 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 1,368 shares. 265 were reported by Fincl Architects Inc.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares to 270,548 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,494 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,809 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.04% stake. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 45,633 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Company reported 698 shares stake. Baillie Gifford owns 0.58% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 4.66 million shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 11,155 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 7,660 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd accumulated 666,684 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Buckingham Cap Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 31,629 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.09% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 67,028 shares. Srb Corp reported 6,034 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 727,649 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp owns 381,290 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and/or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Dorian Pullback – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.