Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Stake in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Shares Declined; Mirae Asset Global Investments Increases Stake in Macys (M)

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 59.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 18,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 49,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 31,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 11.89M shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 731,443 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 66,054 shares to 159,285 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,246 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,557 shares to 106,274 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 86,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,415 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).