Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $6.99 Million; Valuation Declined; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Value Declined While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.59. About 354,256 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 292,353 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 391,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 3.62M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 112,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Limited accumulated 0.02% or 170 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,776 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 503 shares. Regions Finance reported 43 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 11,449 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 26,282 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 13,035 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Ltd Liability Co holds 63,000 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 890 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Stifel Fincl invested in 14,650 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 424,700 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 7.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares to 176,280 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

