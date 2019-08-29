Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $6.99 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Ebay Com (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Assetmark Has Lowered Its Position by $2.98 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 90.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 80,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8,583 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 89,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 936,383 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 186,387 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based First Utd Financial Bank has invested 0.91% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 3,410 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Columbus Circle reported 1.02% stake. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.11% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 375,811 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bokf Na invested in 21,018 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 0.11% or 6,749 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc stated it has 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 21,176 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 400 are held by Hwg L P. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc owns 845,352 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 130,446 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Disciplined Growth Mn stated it has 1.05 million shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,246 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 517,407 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% or 4.87M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 7.04 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp. Blair William Company Il stated it has 47,941 shares. 5,400 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Mariner Lc holds 0.02% or 39,439 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp accumulated 465,855 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr reported 19,704 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Petrus Trust Lta reported 364,350 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13,002 shares to 160,668 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 7,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co Com (NYSE:K).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.