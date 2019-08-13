Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $357,313; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $817,970

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.16. About 1.06M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 1.88 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 570,738 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation: Cameco Provides Date for Q2 Results and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation invested in 32,000 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Horan Cap reported 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 42,800 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Com owns 5.97% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 46,000 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware owns 810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Llc has 12,419 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.14M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company owns 194,214 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 710 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Mercantile Trust Co owns 5,225 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,066 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 16,198 shares in its portfolio. 600 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,302 shares.